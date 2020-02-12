Police identify woman killed in serious crash on Route 195 in Marion

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) -

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash won the westbound side of the highway around 3 p.m. found a 2017 Nissan Murano that had been involved in a crash, according to state police.

The driver, later identified as Brooke Sweet, of Mattapoisett, was transported to Tobey Hospital and then airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation indicates Sweet lost control and struck a guardrail on the left side of the road.

It is unclear if speeding was a factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)