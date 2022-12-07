DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Plymouth woman who was killed Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 3 southbound. The wrong-way driver, Janelle Sampey, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female operator of the other vehicle involved was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The crash remains under investigation.

