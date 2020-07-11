Police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 25 on Friday night in Wareham.

Troopers responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Route 25 eastbound around 9 p.m. found Lisa Sullivan, 58, of Sandwich suffering from serious injuries, state police said.

She was taken to Toby Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The victim was struck in the area of Exit 2 by a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by a 36-year-old Pocasset woman, police said.

The driver remained at the scene as police investigated.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

