Police identify woman who died after boat capsized off Scituate

Scituate police have identified the 78-year-old woman who died after the boat she was in capsized off Scituate on Saturday, officials said.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat at the mouth of the North River at 5 p.m. and responders rescued two of the three people who went in the water before spending hours searching for the elderly woman, identified as Barbara Warner of Boulder, Colorado.

The boat that the three people had been in lost power when it was overcome by sea conditions, according to the Scituate Police Department.

“It’s a tough place. The mouth of the North River is a very difficult place in the best of circumstances because you have adverse winds, you have tides, you have a storm coming in,” said Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.

The Coast Guard recovered Warner’s body shortly at 9:45 p.m., officials said. She was the sixth boater to die in the northeast this month.

Warner was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, the Coast Guard said.

“Unfortunately, this is a tragic incident that highlights how quickly conditions can change on the water and the inherent dangers of boating, particularly in this area where the North and South Rivers converge with the open ocean,” the Scituate Police Department said in a press release posted to Facebook on Sunday.

The two other boaters are expected to be okay, according to officials.

