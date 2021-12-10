PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have identified the Rhode Island woman whose body was found three days after she fell off the Prudence Island Ferry into Narragansett Bay.

Laura Ward, 39, of Prudence Island, was found in the waters of Walker Cove in Bristol around 12 p.m. Thursday.

She had been missing since Dec. 6, when she fell off the Prudence Island Ferry and into the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

