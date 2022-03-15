WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who died in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near High Rock Road shortly before 4 a.m. found a heavily-damaged Ford Fusion that had been involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

The driver of the Fusion, 25-year-old Kerri Coppinger, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, McGrath added.

The truck driver was not injured and he reportedly attempted to assist first responders after the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Coppinger was driving south when she drifted across the center line and struck the truck as it traveled north.

Route 1 was temporarily closed in both directions while investigators worked at the scene.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

“All first responders involved extend their deepest condolences to Ms. Coppinger’s family and friends,” McGrath said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

