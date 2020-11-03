QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the woman who died in a house fire in Quincy on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Edwin Street, where 64-year-old Marie Gardner was pronounced dead, Quincy police said.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and neighbors,” police wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

