Police identify woman who was fatally shot as Trump supporters stormed Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Police on Thursday identified the woman who was fatally shot as an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Building in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election.

A United States Capitol Police employee discharged their service weapon as protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place, striking Ashli Babbitt, according to USCP Chief Steven Sund.

The employee has since been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

As the Capitol was occupied, USCP say hazmat teams disabled multiple explosive devices near the building. The devices were turned over to the FBI for further investigation.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge,” Sund said in a statement. “The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police.”

Three other people died in “medical emergencies,” according to Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee.

