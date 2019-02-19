Police identify Worcester man killed in Auburn crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 28-year-old Worcester man who was killed in an early morning crash in Auburn.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the ramp between the Mass. Pike and Route 290 eastbound about 12:55 a.m. found a damaged 2003 Nissan Pathfinder and helped transport Carlos Mendoza to UMass Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

