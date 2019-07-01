BOSTON (WHDH) - An “ignorant” Rhode Island man indecently assaulted a woman at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal on Sunday, transit police said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault around 11:50 a.m. met with a woman, who is employed by a private company located within the bus terminal, who reportedly told them that she had been approached from behind by an unknown man and indecently assaulted.

The victim pointed out the assailant, who was still within the area, according to transit police.

Officers approached the suspect, later identified as Robert Peloquin, 64, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Peloquin allegedly admitted to the criminal act.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Transit police headquarters for booking.

An ignorant Woonsocket man arrested for Indecently Assaulting a woman at #MBTA South Station Bus Terminal. https://t.co/B5gcmoOcn8 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 1, 2019

