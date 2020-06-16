Police: Illegal gun found in car of man pulled over for cardboard license plate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after officers pulled over a car with a cardboard license plate in Boston and found an illegal gun Monday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester at 2:30 p.m. saw a car with a brown cardboard license plate and pulled it over, police said. The driver allegedly had been pulled over for similar registration issues and when police searched a backpack in the car, they found a loaded Highpoint .45 handgun.

Jaquan Lewis, 30, of Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded gun without a license, unlawful possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition, and will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The driver was issued a summons for driving without registration, driving without insurance, and a license plate violation.

