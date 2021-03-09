Police: Illegal guns and drugs seized in Randolph after undercover buys

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges after a sting Monday, police said.

Undercover officers allegedly bought cocaine from Stephen Fontes, 39, of Randolph, several times before arresting him at his home Monday, police said. After searching his home, police allegedly found 30 grams of cocaine, two pistols without serial numbers made from various parts and 250 rounds of ammunition.

Fontes was charged with trafficking cocaine, distribution of a class B drug subsequent offense, two counts of possession of a firearm without a license, three counts of possession of ammunition without a license, two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a silencer, being an armed career criminal and an outstanding warrant.

Fontes will be arraigned in Quincy District Court and Brockton District Court.

