Police: Illegal immigrant caught selling cocaine in Tewksbury gave fake name

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An illegal immigrant who had been living in Lowell is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they saw him selling cocaine in the parking lot of a Tewksbury hotel on Tuesday.

Detectives conducting an investigation of drug dealing at the Extended Stay America Hotel arrested Juan Guerrero-Montero, 34, after he tried to flee the scene in his car, according to Tewksbury police.

Although he initially told police he was from Florida and provided a driver’s license, an investigation determined his true identity and revealed that Guerrero-Montero was wanted on an outstanding drug trafficking warrant out of Lowell.

An immigration detainer was issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on several charges including, distribution of a Class B substance (cocaine), resisting arrest, failure to stop for police and three counts of committing identity fraud.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)