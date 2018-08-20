Police: Illegal immigrant nabbed trying to use fake identity to get driver’s license in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - An illegal immigrant accused of trying to use a fake identity to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license is being held on $20,000 cash bail, officials said.

An employee at the Salem New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles alerted New Hampshire State Police Thursday that a man identifying himself as Ricardo T. Roman, 33, a Puerto Rican citizen from Manchester, New Hampshire, was trying to get a driver’s license, state police said.

With the assistance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, troopers were able to identify the man as Jose Manuel Arias-Guerrero, who police say has used three different aliases in the past and has been living in the United States illegally since 2001.

Guerrero late admitted his identity and confirmed he is a citizen of Bani, in the Dominican Republic.

He was arraigned Friday in Derry District Court on one count of criminal offense of unsworn falsification contrary to RSA 641:3 and four counts of prohibitions of a driver’s license contrary to RSA 263:12.

His trial is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Anyone with information about Guerrero is encouraged to contact TFC Dupont at (603) 223-8778 or by email at richard.dupont@dos.nh.gov.

