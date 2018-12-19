Police: Illegal window tint leads to drug, gun arrests in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers who stopped a car in Revere for having an unlawful window tint arrested three men who were in possession of an array of drugs and a loaded gun on Tuesday night, officials said.

Troopers conducting a motor vehicle stop on Broadway Street about 6 p.m. determined that the driver, 21-year-old Heriberto Felix, of Lynn, was operating a Hyundai Sonata without a license, prompting a search of his vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Inside the car, troopers found quantities of substances believed to be fentanyl and marijuana, as well as a fully-loaded Ruger handgun, officials said.

Felix, along with Alfred Rodriguez-Fermin, 29, of Revere, and Ricardo Bratini-Perez, 20, of Lynn, were all taken into custody and denied bail.

The three men are facing a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Ammunition without an FID card, and possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Felix was additionally charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful window tint, and possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute.

All of the men are slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

