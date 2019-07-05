Police: Impaired driver arrested after being clocked at 106 mph in NH

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Worcester woman is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge after police say she was clocked driving 106 mph in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

A trooper monitoring traffic on I-95 northbound about 9:20 a.m. stopped a vehicle that was clocked at 106 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, Laurie Robbins, 45, was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

She is expected to be arraigned July 18 in 10th Circuit District Division Hampton Court on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.

