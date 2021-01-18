UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver is facing multiple charges after surveillance video captured him driving across the Town Common in Upton Friday night, police said.

A patrol officer saw a vehicle fail to navigate the roadway on North Main Street as it drove onto the Town Common and exited on Milford Street around 9 p.m., according to Upton police.

The driver of the car, identified as a 24-year-old Milford man, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of drugs, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, vandalizing property, possessing +2 ounces of marijuana outside of a residence, and marked lanes violation.

