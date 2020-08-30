Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Grafton

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Upton police arrested a driver who they say left the scene of a crash in Grafton.

Officers found the vehicle with heavy damage to its front end after hitting a utility pole, Upton police said in a tweet on Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was placed under arrest for operating under the influence, police said.

