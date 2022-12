HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight.

Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday.

The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

We’ve been awarded a grant from @EOPSS to add additional Officers to target impaired driving this holiday season like the driver of this car who crashed at the Rte. 3A rotary last night. He ran was but was arrested a short time later. Fortunately, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/2jouLstdxt — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 10, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)