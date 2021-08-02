HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspected impaired driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash with two flat tires in Hingham on Friday afternoon.

Weymouth police reported a car had fled the scene of a crash and was last seen heading into Hingham on Fort Hill Street around 1:15 p.m.

Officers were patrolling the area when a motorist reported a car driving erratically on a flat tire on Beal Street.

A sergeant in an unmarked police car spotted the vehicle turning onto Lincoln Street and turned on his emergency lights and siren to stop the car.

The driver initially pulled over onto the sidewalk, according to Hingham police.

He allegedly opened his door, leaned out the window looking back at the police car, then closed the door and drove away.

The car swerved over the fog line, grinding against the curb with both right side tires flat and other car parts coming off, police said.

It continued on Lincoln Street into Weymouth, where it reportedly weaved back and forth over the yellow center lines and almost hit several oncoming cars.

It appeared to be traveling completely out of control near the U-Haul building at 666 Bridge St. then drove completely off the road onto the sidewalk, police added.

It reportedly almost struck a utility pole and began sliding across the road.

A police sergeant pursuing the car determined the car needed to be stopped immediately as it head toward heavy traffic, including a utility work crew.

The sergeant drove into the driver’s side rear door with the front of his cruiser, disabling the car, police said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sidney Clinton Borno, of Randolph, refused to follow officers’ instructions and continuously reached down under the seat, out of view, before holding up a cellphone, police added.

A short time later, he followed the officers’ instructions and stepped out of the car.

Borno allegedly appeared lethargic with slurred speech and a strong odor of burning marijuana.

Borno and the sergeant were transported to South Shore Hospital for an evaluation and later released.

Borno is facing charges of operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, failing to stop for police, and marked lanes violation.

He was released on personal recognizance and is slated to appear Monday in Hingham District Court.

