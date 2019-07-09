Police: Impaired driver arrested after leading NH state police on high-speed chase

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New York man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he led troopers on a wild, high-speed chase through New Hampshire late Monday night that came to a crashing end in Lebanon.

Troopers responding to a report from a concerned motorist in Warner about 9:30 p.m. tracked down a vehicle with no tail lights that was swerving over the double yellow line and back into the breakdown lane, according to New Hampshire State Police.

When the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Kenneth Michael Moulin, 53, of Williamsville, allegedly refused to stop and continued northbound at 95 mph despite the fact that stop sticks had shredded his tires.

He was eventually arrested when his vehicle drifted over into the shoulder and crashed into a ditch in Lebanon.

Moulin was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, conduct after an accident, and committing an open container violation.

He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his Aug. 13 arraignment in Newport District Court.

