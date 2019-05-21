Police: Impaired driver arrested for driving on sidewalk outside Wareham restaurant

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Onset man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he was caught driving on a sidewalk outside a Wareham restaurant early Friday morning.

An officer driving near the Chili’s restaurant about 1:45 a.m. stopped a driver when he noticed they were driving half on the sidewalk, according to police.

The driver, Robert Stanton, 29, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

