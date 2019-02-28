Police: Impaired driver caught driving wrong way on I-95

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — A woman accused of being impaired behind the wheel while driving the wrong way down Interstate 95 in Warwick, Rhode Island early Thursday morning is now facing several criminal charges, officials said.

Nancy Alger, 26, of Conventry, Rhode Island, was arrested about 4:50 a.m. by state troopers responding to a report of a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Warwick, according to Rhode Island State Police.

She was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Third Division District Court on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusing to submit to a chemical test, second offense, and reckless driving.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)