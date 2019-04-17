Police: Impaired driver caused head-on crash with dump truck in NH

WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Winchester, New Hampshire woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a head-on crash with a dump truck on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Manning Hill Road in Winchester about 2:11 p.m. determined that a Chrysler PT cruiser driven by Donna Lagerberg, 63, had crossed the dividing line and struck a 10-wheel dump truck driven by a 62-year-old Northfield man, police said.

The dump truck driver was uninjured.

Lagerberg, who was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

She is due to be arraigned in 8th Circuit court in Keene on May 1.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Winchester police at 603-239-4814 or 603-355-2000.

