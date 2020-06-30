MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver punched a police officer in the face after crashing his car into multiple parked vehicles in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Bell and Union streets around 6:30 p.m. discovered that a driver had struck multiple parked vehicles and then fled the scene, according to Manchester police.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Angel Ramos, of Manchester, was allegedly in a scuffle with multiple people when police arrived.

Officers broke up the group and tried to take Ramos into custody but police say he struggled.

Ramos tried to pull away and at one point spun around and struck the officer in the face with a closed fist, police add.

The officer received minor injuries to his nose and was taken to the hospital.

Ramos was charged with resisting arrest, four counts of conduct after an accident, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and simple assault on a police officer.

He was also found with an active arrest warrant for stalking, violation of bail conditions, and resisting arrest, police said.

Ramos was held and has a bail hearing scheduled in Manchester Circuit Court on Tuesday.

