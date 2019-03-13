Police: Impaired driver fled scene of NH crash with no front bumper, 2 wheels

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he fled the scene of an early morning crash in Concord and was later found driving down the street with no front bumper and only two wheels.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Loudon Road about 12:30 a.m. began searching for a driver who had fled the scene of the crash, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Benjamin Gray, 35, of Concord, was arrested after officers intercepted the vehicle on Route 103 in Warner, where it came to stop on the front lawn of a residence with no front bumper and only two remaining wheels.

Gray was released on personal recognizance and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough District Court on charges of driving while under the influence and conduct after a motor vehicle accident.

