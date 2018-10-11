Police: Impaired driver followed stranger home, crashed into utility box

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver who followed a stranger home because she believed there was a man in the back of their car was arrested after crashing into a utility box in Pelham, New Hampshire and fleeing the scene, police said.

A Beacon Hill Road woman called police around 9 p.m. to report that a woman in a 2013 Mazda 3 sedan had just followed her home and pulled into her driveway because she claimed that there was a man in the rear seat, according to Pelham police.

When the woman pointed out that there was no one else in her car, she said the driver, who appeared intoxicated, drove across the grass and struck a utility box before fleeing the scene.

The driver, later identified as Michaela Pimentel, 23, of Lowell, was located minutes later driving on Bridge Street and was arrested.

She was released on presonal recognizance and is expected to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Oct. 22 on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, criminal mischief, and conduct after an accident.

