WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man found unconscious behind the wheel of a parked car in Wolfeboro late Friday night has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man in the area of Center Street and North Wolfeboro Road just before midnight found 23-year-old Zachary Peters, of Bedford, unresponsive in a vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to Wolfeboro police.

After several failed attempts to wake up Peters, one of the officers unlocked the door and the other officer then shook him awake, police added.

The officers determined that he allegedly was intoxicated and transported him to the Carroll County Jail after EMS checked him out.

Peters is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 15 on charges including driving while intoxicated and open container.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)