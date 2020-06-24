NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An impaired driver was allegedly found with an explosive device in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers conducting a motor vehicle stop for a car driving erratically around 7 p.m. arrested the driver, identified as 37-year-old James Colby, of Nashua, for possession of a controlled drug and driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, according to Nashua police.

A further investigation revealed the Colby had a device in his possession that was considered to be an explosive, police added.

He was additionally charged with possession of a bomb or explosive.

Colby is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending his arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

