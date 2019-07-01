LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver hit at least 11 parked cars in Lynn late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Ocean Street around 11:45 p.m. found significant damage to the side of some of the cars involved.

The suspect eventually crashed his car and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

A summons has been issued for an operating under the influence charge, police added.

No injuries were reported.

Tow trucks were called to the scene to take away the damaged cars.

