MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver who hit a parked car tried hiding drugs in a bush in Manchester, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, police said.

Kwizera Claude, 23, hit an unoccupied, parked car in the area of 54 Ashland St. just before 1:30 a.m., waking up the car’s owners, according to Manchester police.

The owners came out to look at what happened and saw Claude and another person talking inside the vehicle.

Claude then allegedly opened the trunk of the car, took out a bag and hid it behind nearby bushes.

Officers responding to the scene spoke with Claude who initially said he had not been driving, police said.

Claude then ran away from the officers, who eventually took him into custody following a struggle, police added.

Officers reportedly found Oxycodone and marijuana in the bag that was thrown in the bushes.

Claude is slated to face a judge on March 19 in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of possession of a controlled drug, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, false report of an accident, and operating without a valid license.

He has been released on personal recognizance pending his arraignment.

