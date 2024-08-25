PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Plainville on Saturday night involving a stolen vehicle that left six members of the same family hospitalized, including a 10-year-old who later died, officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Michael Escolas, 42, of Oxford, was speeding in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee that he had stolen from a parking lot at Gillette Stadium when he rear-ended a Nissan Altima at a red light near the intersection of Route 1 and I-495, state police said.

The Nissan was carrying a family of six, including a mother, father, and their four children. All suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where the 10-year-old was pronounced dead. The child’s name has not been released.

The crash also resulted in damage to four cars in addition to the Nissan.

Escolas was arrested at the scene for suspected driving under the influence and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash and circumstances of remains under investigation by the Norfolk County Detective Unit.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

