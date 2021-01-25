ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver led a trooper on a pursuit before his car broke down in Rochester, New Hampshire late Friday night, authorities said.

A trooper stopped at the intersection of Ten Rod Road and North Main Street around 11:40 p.m. saw a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee pass by him with no registration plates attached and no functioning taillights, according to state police.

The trooper turned onto North Main Street to stop the Jeep, which was traveling southbound, and noticed that the driver had quickly accelerated away and was having significant lane control issues as the vehicle turned onto Twombly Street and then west onto Route 202A, state police said.

A pursuit ensued and eventually the Jeep suffered a mechanical failure and came to a stop near Fiddlehead Lane, state police said.

The driver, 26-year-old Brandon Dexter, of Rochester, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer, driving after suspension — subsequent offence, and driving an unregistered vehicle, state police said.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit- District Division- Rochester Court on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Gary Wood at (603)223-4381 or Gary.J.Woodjr@dos.nh.gov.

