CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested an impaired driver who led a trooper on a pursuit in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A trooper attempted to stop a car that failed to stay within its lane on Interstate 89 northbound in Concord around 2:15 p.m. but the driver refused to pull over, according to state police.

A pursuit ensued with speeds reportedly reaching between 80 and 90 mph.

The suspect vehicle took exit 7 onto Route 103 and shortly after, the pursuit was discontinued near the Warner/Hopkinton town line due to speed and unsafe driving, state police said.

The car was found minutes later in a ditch on the side of 103.

The driver was identified as Tracie Anne Plodzik, 54, of Grantham, and she was taken into custody without further incident, state police said.

She is facing charges of driving while intoxicated — subsequent, aggravated DWI, disobeying a police officer, and lane control.

Plodzik has since been released on personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned on Sept. 10 in 6th Circuit Concord District Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 603-223-4381.

