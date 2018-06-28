BOSTON (WHDH) - An impaired driver who nearly struck two Boston police officers near Fenway Park late Wednesday night is expected to face a judge Thursday, police say.

James Jumper, 58, is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault with a dangerous weapon, operating to endanger and operating a motor vehicle after a suspension or revocation, according to police.

Officers on foot assigned to Fenway Park spotted Jumper driving a Ford Explorer erratically on Brookline Avenue about 11:05 p.m., police said. While making several attempts to stop the vehicle, police say Jumper nearly struck two officers on two separate occasions.

Police say he was later stopped and placed under arrest by other officers responding to the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)