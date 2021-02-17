MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car in Merrimack, New Hampshire Monday morning is facing a drugged driving charge.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of his car at the intersection of Daniel Webster Highway and Baboosic Lake Road around 7 a.m. spoke with the driver, identified as Iziah Diaz, 22, of Nashua, and observed signs of impairment, according to Merrimack police.

Diaz underwent standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody for operating under the influence of drugs, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on March 9.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)