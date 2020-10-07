HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he rolled a car, injuring his two passengers in Hampton on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 100 Drakeside Road around 10:40 p.m. determined that Nathan Singh, 25, of Hampton, had been traveling westbound when he lost control of his Dodge Charger, causing it to roll over and crash into a wooded area, according to Hampton police.

One of his passengers sustained serious bodily injuries and a second suffered minor injuries.

Singh was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless operation for driving at excessive speed, police said.

He has been released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444 or make an anonymous tip through the Crimeline at 603-929-1222.

