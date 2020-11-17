PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver slammed into a utility pole and two parked cars at a dealership in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Monday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash around 11 p.m. learned that a vehicle traveling southbound on the Route 1 Bypass had left the roadway before striking a utility pole and then two parked cars in a dealership parking lot, according to Portsmouth police.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Shayna Derochemont, of Portsmouth, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where police arrested her for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

She is slated to be arraigned at a later date in Rockingham Superior Court.

All three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)