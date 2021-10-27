HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene and crashing into a telephone pole in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported collision on Ferry Street by Buswell Street around 9 p.m. learned that a bicyclist had been hit by a car that fled the scene, according to Hudson police.

The bicyclist was found suffering from serious injuries in the roadway by a passerby, police said.

Shortly after, police dispatchers received a report of another collision involving a pickup truck into a telephone pole on Musquash Road.

It was determined that the driver, Leah Haselton, 45, of Merrimack, was involved in both incidents, police added.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haselton is being held on preventative detention pending her arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court — South.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hudson police at 603-886-6011.

