DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver struck a guardrail and a utility pole before coming to a rest on a lawn in Dudley late Thursday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Chase Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. learned that a gray 2017 Toyota Camry traveling southbound failed to negotiate a sharp turn in the road and collided with a guardrail and utility pole before stopping on a lawn, according to Dudley police.

The three female occupants reportedly refused medical treatment.

The driver, Sage Guzman, 24, of Sturbridge, was believed to be under the influence, police said.

She was taken into custody and later released on personal recognizance.

Guzman is slated to appear in Dudley District Court on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)