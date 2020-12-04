PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver struck a mailbox before slamming into a parked car in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Friday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Ocean Road around 12:10 a.m. discovered that Rao Ashish, 26, of Danbury, Conn., had left the roadway in his vehicle before hitting the mailbox, continuing through the front lawn of a residence and then striking a legally parked car in the driveway, according to Portsmouth police.

Ashish reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

He was arrested and later released on personal recognizance bail.

Ashish is slated to be arraigned on Jan. 11 in 10th Circuit Court Portsmouth on charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

