Police: Impaired driver’s pickup dragged after crashing into tractor-trailer in NH

A 23-year-old New Hampshire man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he lost control of his pickup truck and became wedged under the undercarriage of a box trailer in Greenland early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported car crash between a commercial trailer and a pickup truck on Interstate 95 about 12:55 a.m. determined that a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Kyle Lehoullier, of Rochester, had been traveling northbound when he lost control and struck a 53-foot box trailer driven by Steve Mercie, 48, of Quebec, Canada, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The force of the impact left Lehoullier’s pickup wedged underneath the trailer. It was dragged several hundred feet before the truck was able to stop.

Lehoullier was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He was later arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

He is due to be arraigned in 10th Circuit Portsmouth District Court on Feb. 20.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Trooper Preston Leonard at 603-679-3333.