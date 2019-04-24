Police: Impaired hit-and-run driver fled 2 crashes in NH, fought with police

CAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Vermont man accused of fleeing the scene of two serious crashes in New Hampshire while impaired behind the wheel is facing several criminal charges after police say he fought with officers during the booking process.

Troopers responding to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 93 northbound between Concord and New Hampton about 4 p.m. Tuesday spotted a Hyundai Accent speeding northbound in Holderness, according to state police.

After stopping the driver, later identified as Robert Harrist, 26, St. Johnsbury, state police discovered that he had crashed into two other vehicles between Concord and Plymouth, leaving both with heavy damage.

He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

State police say he was uncooperative and fought with officers during the booking process.

