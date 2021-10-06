(WHDH) — A Massachusetts man was recently arrested for driving while impaired after he was caught with lysergic acid diethylamide, ketamine, and fake identification during a traffic stop in New York, authorities said.

Andrew VanZandt, 46, of Marlboro, is facing charges including two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, and driving while under the influence of drugs, according to New York State Police.

A trooper patrolling Interstate 88 in Schoharie on Saturday afternoon stopped VanZandt for an alleged traffic infraction.

During the stop, state police say the trooper discovered that VanZandt was impaired and in possession of LSD and Ketamine.

VanZandt also allegedly provided a false identity along with the Michigan driver’s license of the individual he was attempting to impersonate.

He was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in Schoharie town court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

