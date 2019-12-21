Police: Impaired wrong-way driver arrested after causing crash on I-89 in NH

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police arrested a Sanbornton man on an aggravated impaired driving charge overnight after they say he caused a crash while driving the wrong way down Interstate 89.

Troopers responding to a call for a wrong-way driver in Bow about 4:30 a.m. soon learned of a motor vehicle crash in the same area, according to New Hampshire state police.

After determining that the crash did not result in any injuries, police arrested the offending driver, Aaron MacDonald, 44, on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.

He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his Jan. 10 arraignment in Concord District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)