NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Investigators say impairment and speed were factors in a wrong-way crash in Nashua, New Hampshire late Wednesday night that left two people hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers and members of Nashua fire and rescue responded to a serious crash at the exit 8 northbound off-ramp of the Everett Turnpike around 11:40 p.m. and found 37-year-old Matthew Wicks, of Nashua, trapped inside a 2018 Audi Q7, according to state police.

He was removed from the car and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, identified as 50-year-old Carol Gates, of Greenville, also suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Witnesses told troopers that Wicks was driving on Southwood Drive when he missed a right-hand turn at the intersection with the off-ramp and ended up driving east in the westbound lanes from the Turnpike, state police said.

He allegedly accelerated his car and crashed head-on into the Hyundai.

A preliminary investigation indicates that impairment and speed were factors in the crash, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper D. Roger at 603-223-4381 or at daniel.roger@dos.nh.gov.

Engine 5 Ladders 1 and 2 extricate 1 occupant from a head on collision at Exit 8 off ramp pt transported to Mass General by Medflight helicopter #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/aRjn7PsjdV — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) June 18, 2020

