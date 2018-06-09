BERWICK, Maine (AP) — Police say a crash that killed four people in Berwick happened when a driver made an improper pass into the path of another car.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the small town near the border of Maine and New Hampshire. Police say the improper pass was made by a 31-year-old Buxton man, and the crash killed him along with a 29-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy.

The crash also killed a 73-year-old woman who was a passenger in the other vehicle.

The Portland Press Herald reports four other people were hospitalized with injuries police described as not believed to be life threatening. Police didn’t identify the victims Sunday morning as they were still notifying families.

The crash was the deadliest in Maine is more than three years.

