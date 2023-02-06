ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arlington Police Department is requesting the public’s help as they search for a 29 year old who was last seen Monday morning.

Diego Valderrama was last seen around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the Cambridge-Belmont line, according to the department. His vehicle was later found near Spy Pond in Arlington, where search and rescue crews spent part of the morning searching the water before departing around noontime.

Image provided by the Arlington Police Department

Putting out their missing person alert just after 11 a.m., the police department described Valderrama as having a height of 5’6″ and long, black hair, in addition to blue glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department’s Dispatch team at 781-643-1212.

Search and rescue teams spent several hours along Spy Pond in Arlington Monday morning, with firefighters venturing into the water as part of their response.

