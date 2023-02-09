AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old man who went missing on Feb. 7.

The department said Larry Burt, who is from South Carolina, went missing in Auburn early Tuesday morning.

Officials described him as being 5’5″ and weighing 160 pounds, in addition to having a shaved head and several gold/silver teeth.

Police added that he was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants, and that he may be heard speaking with a southern accent.

Anyone with information on Burt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 508-832-8777.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)