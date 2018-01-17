Police in Baltimore searching for two suspects who opened fire on officers during robbery

(WHDH) — Police in Baltimore are searching for two suspects who opened fire on officers during a robbery.

Officers said the robbery happened at a 7/11 convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officials said it appeared as though the suspects knew what they were doing and that they likely committed other crimes before.

Surveillance shows the two suspects entering the store with their guns drawn, and then shooting at the officers once they arrived on scene. The officers were forced to take cover behind a nearby van, which allowed the suspects time to run out of the store and flee the area.

The officers were uninjured which the Baltimore Police Department said was an, “absolute blessing.”

The store was being watched after another break-in on Friday, and several other recent break-ins and robberies in the area.

Authorities said both suspects are still on the run, but they are confident they will locate and arrest them soon.

There is also a $24,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

